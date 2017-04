OLD COLORADO CITY, Colo. — Bancroft Park in Old Colorado City will be getting some upgrades after it was damaged by a fire.

This Wednesday, the City of Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services will host a public meeting to talk about the renovation to the park.

People can ask questions, as well as provide their suggestions and comments on the project.

The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m at the Westside Community Center on West Bijou Street.