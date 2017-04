COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — City Elections are Tuesday, April 4.

Here are some last-minute tips and information ahead of the municipal election.

Timeline

April 4: City election day

April 12: Deadline for return of military and overseas citizens ballots

Deadline to correct issues related to self-affirmation signatures and missing ID for ballots returned by 7 p.m. on election day

April 14: Canvass/Certification of the election results

Candidates for City Council

District 1

Don Knight

Greg Basham

District 2

David Geislinger

District 3

Richard Skorman

Chuck Fowler

District 4

Helen Collins

Yolanda L. Avila

Deborah L. Hendrix

District 5

Jill Gaebler

Lynette Crow-Iverson

District 6

Melanie Bernhardt

Andres G. Pico

Robert M. Burns

Janak Joshi

Ballot Measures



Issue 1: Ordinance No. 16-125

Issue 2: Resolution No. 7-17

Issue 3: Resolution 4-17

Reminders

Your ballot must be received at a drop off location or the City Clerk’s Office no later than 7 p.m. Tuesday.

>> View a map of ballot drop off locations.

You can still register to vote on Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Call the City Clerk’s Office at 719-385-5901 and press option 4 if you have any questions.

>> View frequently asked questions and answers.