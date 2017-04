A tiny house coffee shop is making a big name for itself in Colorado Springs and while business is booming for them, downtown is also becoming home to a new restaurant.

Story Coffee Company, is just off Bijou Street and is celebrating their year of being in business.

Meantime, a new restaurant is setting up shop on North Tejon and is bringing a new twist on noodles, to downtown Colorado Springs.

“There’s so much growth going on that you have to be down here,” said Mark Henry, the Executive Chef and Owner of Rooster’s House of Ramen.

Right now, Rooster’s House of Ramen, is in the middle of renovations and slated to open in May, but already have big plans.

“Make the first Colorado Springs dedicated ramen shop, making noodles by hand, kind of bringing some of that culture to this city and this niche hasn’t been filled yet,” said Henry.

Henry says, all ages and families are welcome, saying the restaurant will feature both a casual and nighttime dining experience.

Henry says its exciting to work by so many local businesses, but adds, the popularity of downtown could be concerning.

“Parking is not super awesome downtown, but you know what they say, if you build it they will come, so we’re hoping they will come,” said Henry.

If his business see’s the boom, like Story Coffee Company did in it’s first year, then he’s got nothing to worry about.

“We haven’t made our first million yet, but for a new business we’re doing really good and its always getting better. We’re growing month over month and now we can say year over year,” said Don Niemyer, owner of Story Coffee Company.

Niemyer and his wife Carissa say, they didn’t know how the tiny house concept would mesh with the local community.

“As it turns out downtown Colorado Springs has welcomed us in and its been really an incredible ride for us,” said Niemyer.