PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Zoo’s two new additions – the pups of river otter Tilly – are now four weeks old!

The zoo is asking for your help naming the boy and girl otter pups.

The zoo has come up with a few possible names for each pup.

Zoo officials say they like to choose the names of river otters based on local waterways and highlight the importance of protecting rivers, streams and wetlands.

For the girl otter pup:

Abiqua (Abby): A Pudding River tributary

Calapooia (Cali): A Willamette River tributary

Nehalem (Nellie): A river that flows from the Coast Range to Nehalem Bay

For the boy otter pup:

Nestucca (Tucker): A forested river near the coast

John Day (J.D.): A Columbia tributary, the third-longest free-flowing river in the contiguous U.S.

Wallooskee (Skeeter): a 10-mile tributary of the Youngs River

Votes will be accepted through Wednesday, April 5 and the names of the otter pups will be announced the next day on Thursday, April 6.

>> Click here to vote!