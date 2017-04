COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for an armed suspect who robbed a 7-Eleven Saturday night.

It happened just before 11:30 p.m. at the 7-Eleven located at 1801 S. Nevada Avenue near E. St. Elmo Avenue.

Police say an armed man entered the store and demanded money from the clerk. He fled the scene with an unknown amount of cash.

Responding officers contained the area but could not find the suspect.

Police say he may have fired shots in the air as he was fleeing, but no shell casings were recovered.

There were no reported injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.