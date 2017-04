COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for a suspect who hit a patrol car as he was trying to evade authorities Sunday.

Police responded to reports of gunshots heard just after 10:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Yucca Drive near Lorraine Street.

The suspect was confronted by an officer in the driveway but he refused to listen to verbal commands, police say.

The suspect ran to a truck parked nearby and hit another patrol car head on, according to authorities.

The suspect was able to reverse and speed away.

Officers tried to follow him but lost the suspect because their car had been damaged.

Police say the suspect has been positively identified and they are working on obtaining a search warrant.