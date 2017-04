Related Coverage Police investigating fight at northeast Colorado Springs nightclub

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating after a fight broke out inside a bar and several shots were fired outside in the parking lot, according to authorities.

It happened at a bar in the 4300 block of Integrity Center Point near Barnes Road and Powers Boulevard.

Police say several customers got into a fight inside the bar then left. Minutes later, shots were heard outside the bar in the parking lot.

At the scene, responding officers recovered several shell casings in the parking lot. The bar was hit by several rounds, according to police.

There were no reported injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, call CSPD at 719-444-7000.