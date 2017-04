COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Dozens of people took part in the Run as One event Saturday thanks to the partnership between Wounded Warrior Project and local veterans groups.

Run as One was founded in honor of Marine veteran Clay Hunt, who took his own life in 2011.

Before his death, Hunt was an outspoken advocate for vets.

Ever since, Run as One serves as a celebration of the group’s efforts in empowering, uniting and enriching the lives of veterans.

“When you leave the military, it’s like losing a part of you so having these organizations where you can get out with exact same people, like-minded individuals that have been there and been in those situations. It’s amazing,” said platoon leader Chase Cowan. “I know it’s saved my life, it’s saved my friends’ lives, things like that.”