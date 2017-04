COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — City Council seats will be finalized this Tuesday night as the April election draws to a close. Janak Joshi is one of four Council candidates running in District 6.

Joshi practiced medicine for 30 years in Colorado Springs before retiring and pursuing a political career at the state’s legislature.

“I ran first for House District 14 and after my first term I was redistricted so I ended up in House District 16 and so I ran for that two more terms over there too,” said Joshi.

Joshi says he brings a cultural difference to City Council. He is first generation immigrant to the United States and was the first person of Indian origin elected to the state’s legislature.

“I’m not doing it for the money,” he said. “It’s more for giving back to the community because this community has accepted us so well. I mean we have lived here now almost 39 years.”

If elected, growing the local economy and boosting public safety are key issues for Joshi. Improving the cities roadways are also a priority.

“Of course the roads and infrastructure because we are growing so that is going to be another big issue,” said Joshi. “So I think if we make our economy better, we may have more revenue so that we can do all these other things that we should be doing as a community together.”

Joshi is relying on a culmination of his business, medical and political experience but says his love for the community is the driving force behind why he hopes to be elected.

“So we love this community,” he said. “We now have a lot of friends here so I want to do whatever I can to give back to our community.”

Joshi and his wife Anjana are parents to two daughters and grandparents to two grandchildren.

To learn more about Joshi and his campaign, click here.