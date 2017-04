COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating after a fight broke out between a bouncer and a customer at a nightclub early Sunday.

It happened around 1 a.m. at a nightclub in the 5800 block of Stetson Hills Boulevard off N. Powers Boulevard.

Police say the security bouncer had asked a customer to leave and a fight ensued.

The customer was transported to a local hospital and was kept overnight for observation.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, call CSPD at 719-444-7000.