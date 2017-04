The producer of Disney’s mega hit “Frozen” has revealed the original ending to the animated film and fans may not be able to “let it go!”

We are learning that plot early on was different.

“Frozen” producer Peter Del Vecho told Entertainment Weekly last week the princess sisters Anna and Elsa weren’t related and weren’t even royal.

Elsa still had her powers, but she was evil and did not use her powers for good.

Del Vecho said Elsa even creates an army of snow monsters to attack Anna and Kristoff in the end.

A lot to take in?

Teams behind the movie felt the story wasn’t right and reworked the script, exploring the idea of love versus fear, rather than good versus evil.

The final version of the film can certainly speak for itself.

“Frozen” went on to win two Oscars (Best Animated Feature and Original Song for ‘Let It Go’) and earned over $1.2 billion at the global box office.

A sequel to the film is in production.