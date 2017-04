COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A lot of EpiPens are being recalled by the Food and Drug Administration due to a possible defect that could cause the pen to fail to activate.

The recall includes 13 lots of both EpiPen and EpiPen Junior distributed between December 17, 2015 through July 1, 2016.

Mylan, the manufacturer of EpiPen, issued a recall of over 80,000 EpiPens in countries including Norway, Denmark, Finland, Japan and Australia back in late March.

The FDA announced Friday the issue was extended to the U.S. and certain markets in Europe, Asia, North and South America.

