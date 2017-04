DENVER, Colo. — Two tales are being told of a suspect who reportedly jumped into an animal exhibit at the Denver Zoo last March.

The Denver Police Department said 34-year-old Matthew Swearingen allegedly jumped into a lion exhibit and touched a lion on March 18.

Swearingen was detained by security officers at the zoo after he climbed back out of the exhibit, according to police.

However, on Sunday, the zoo issued a statement on their Facebook page telling a different story.

Zoo officials said Swearingen climbed a public barrier fence next to a public walkway in The Edge, the new tiger exhibit, but never made it inside.

However, he did jump up and touch a tiger sleeping in an overhead catwalk, zoo officials added.

“The individual never accessed the exhibit and neither he, nor the tiger, were harmed,” officials said in the statement.

Swearingen was cited for criminal trespassing.