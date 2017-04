Related Coverage CSPD officers give kids new basketball, shoot hoops at local park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A CSPD officer has handed down his elephant friend to a local girl for the chance to have a forever home.

In the Instagram post, police say Officer Newton decided to look for a better home for his elephant friend Blinky, knowing a patrol car wasn’t the best option for his friend.

Together, Officer Newton and Blinky searched the neighborhoods and finally met Addison outside a Chuck E. Cheese in the area.

The post says Blinky and Addison became “fast friends” and Addison agreed to take him home.

Great job, CSPD!