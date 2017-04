COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A heads up for you, drivers!

The East Gate on Peterson Air Force Base will be closed Monday, April 3 through Sunday, April 9 because of the construction on Marksheffel Road.

During the closure, the North Gate on Peterson Boulevard will extend hours from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. April 3 through April 7.

The West Gate off Powers Boulevard will continue normal 24-hour operations.