COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Happy National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day!

The sweet and salty combo between two slices of bread has been a staple in school lunches for decades.

The average American will have eaten 2,000 peanut butter and jelly sandwiches by the time they graduate from high school.

Today, there are several varieties of peanut butter and jelly to choose from.

Whether you like chunky or smooth, grape or strawberry, enjoy your favorite peanut butter and jelly sandwich today.