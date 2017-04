COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A truck driver was issued a summons for traffic-related charges after he got stuck on train tracks Friday night.

It happened just before 6 p.m. at the intersection of E. Las Vegas and S. Royer Streets.

According to police, the driver, Khurshed Ahmedov, was driving a truck towing a trailer with trucks inside and somehow ended up high-centered on the tracks.

A train approaching the intersection was able to stop in time and another driver was able to help lift the trailer enough to allow the truck to pull the trailer off the tracks, according to officials.

The train crossing signals were damaged after they fell onto the trailer.

The intersection was closed for about an hour as officers investigated.