COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Projects addressing the city’s economic development and infrastructure needs are things City Councilman Andy Pico has spent a lot of time working on – things he’d like to continue if re-elected.

“I want to be able to continue the economic expansion we’re doing,” said Pico. “That’s what brings prosperity and economic growth, brings jobs and that is what helps fund the city infrastructure that we need to do.”

For the last two years Pico has chaired the Colorado Springs Utility Board. He says one of the things he’s most proud of is being able to hold rate increases to essentially the rate of inflation.

“Currently our rates are the lowest one third in the country and we have the highest reliability in the country and we have a double a rated utility,” he said. “One of the best in the country, so we’ve got a real jewel here.”

The Navy veteran says the size and scope of reading material that comes with the job was surprising, echoing many of his colleagues’ beliefs that the job is not part-time.

“Someone could walk in here and do the minimum and just show up for the scheduled events and make it a part time job but I think that’s not what the people really expect or deserve,” said Pico.

Pico says if re-elected he’d like to continue giving back to what he calls a “tremendous” city.

“I like to joke that it’s my retirement hobby,” he said. “But I spent a lot of time in government service, I spent a lot of time in civilian industry and it gives me a lot of background to bring to the functions here at the local level and i just want to do that.”