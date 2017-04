COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Sheriff’s Office is alerting the public of a new phone scam making rounds in El Paso County.

On Friday, authorities received multiple reports of a caller identifying himself as Lieutenant Brad Jordan with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect informs the victims he has to serve them with legal papers like summons or warrants and they need to report to the Sheriff’s Office at 27 E. Vermijo Avenue to receive these papers.

The Sheriff’s Office wants to remind you they do not call and inform individuals they have an active warrant and do not collect money for any government agency for any reason.

If someone calls you pretending to be an EPCSO employee, get the name of the person and their EID and call the Dispatch Center at 719-390-5555 to confirm the person’s identity.

If you have any information or believe you are a victim of this or any other scam, contact Deputy Christen Stone at 719-208-1401.