FORT COLLINS, Colo. — April Fool’s!

Did we get you there?

Fort Collins police posted a video to their Facebook page Saturday proudly announcing the debut of their first patrol cat, Officer Buttersworth.

Yes, the news is too good to be true!

In the video, Officer Wier introduces the one-year-old Himalayan, who “comes from a long line of working cats bred for their temperament and tracking abilities.”

Officer Wier goes on to jokingly claim that patrol cats date back to ancient Egypt, but didn’t do well with American law enforcement in the early 1900s because their litterboxes were just too much to handle.

“We’re furtunate to be the first and only claw enforcement agency in the United States with a cat on staff,” said Officer Wier in the Facebook post. “This has been a pet project of mine for years, and meow it’s finally a reality.”

On Officer Buttersworth’s first day, a cat burglar was even caught!

Sadly, Officer Wier ends the dreams of cat lovers everywhere when he reveals it’s all a joke.

“Okay, okay, we’re just kitten,” he says.

Check out the video introducing Officer Buttersworth below!