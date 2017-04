LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado State Patrol is investigating a fatal two-car crash that claimed the life of a Kansas woman.

Officials say the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 10 and Las Animas County Road 91.1.

According to CSP, 69-year-old Franki Tortorelli was driving a semi-tractor trailer and was turning eastbound onto Highway 10 from northbound Las Animas County Road 91.1 when it collided with a Chevrolet Impala driven by 34-year-old Angela Rebel of Timken, Kansas.

Troopers say Rebel, who was traveling eastbound on Highway 10, tried to swerve to avoid the crash but collided with the front left-end of the trailer.

Rebel was transported to a local hospital where she later died.

Tortorelli was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.