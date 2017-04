COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — It’s tax season!

If you are like many people, you hold on to all of your financial documents.

However, doing that could put you at risk of having your information get into the wrong hands.

H&R Block is holding a Shred Day today to help you get rid of what you don’t need.

Louise and Marquita from H&R Block join FOX21 Weekend Morning News to discuss the issue of tax identity theft and what you need to know if you still haven’t filed yet.

>> Click here to find an H&R Block office near you.