COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Crews contained a fire at Broadmoor Community Church Saturday, but the church will remain closed for further repairs, according to Katherine Alexander, the church’s director of communications.

Crews received calls reporting the fire just after 10 a.m.

Nasty little fire over at Broadmoor Community Church- contained quickly. That section of building is the kitchen for the fellowship hall. pic.twitter.com/LTjlNyy397 — Joe Cole (@JoeColeFOX21) April 1, 2017

According to Captain Steve Wilch with CSFD, both Broadmoor Fire and Colorado Springs Fire Departments battled the fire, with flames evident from the outside.

Wilch says the fire did enter inside the church and break a window, but firefighters were able to limit the spread.

There were people present in the church but there are no reported injuries to civilians or firefighters.

Fire investigators are still at the scene assessing.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

There will be no Sunday services and the building will be closed completely until further notice.

For the latest updates, check the church’s Facebook page.