COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — For weeks people were able to vote for USA Today’s Best Zoo and Wildlife Safari Park in the U.S.

The votes have been counted and we’ve got great news for Colorado!

Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center in Divide took the top spot and was named best safari park.

Visitors to the wildlife sanctuary park in Divide get up close and personal with exotic and endangered animals from around the country and the world.

The center is also a non-profit and focuses on providing a safe haven for unwanted wolf-dogs. It believes in educating the public on how important wolves, coyotes and foxes are to our ecosystem.

The top 10 winners were determined by popular vote.

Here’s the full list of winners:

Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center – Divide, Colorado Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park – Ashland, Nebraska Fossil Rim Wildlife Center – Glen Rose, Texas San Diego Zoo Safari Park – San Diego, California Bearizona – Williams, Arizona B. Bryan Preserve – Point Arena, California Lion Country Safari – Loxahatchee, Florida Safari West – Santa Rosa, California African Safari Wildlife Park – Port Clinton, Ohio The Wilds – Cumberland, Ohio