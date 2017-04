COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo placed sixth in USA Today’s Best Zoo competition.

There was some tough competition from all over the nation.

Saint Louis Zoo took home the top spot.

The top 10 winners were determined by popular vote.

Here’s the full list of winners:

Saint Louis Zoo – St. Louis Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium – Omaha Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum – Tucson Fort Worth Zoo – Fort Worth Riverbanks Zoo & Garden – Columbia, S.C. Cheyenne Mountain Zoo – Colorado Springs San Diego Zoo – San Diego Brookfield Zoo – Chicago Audubon Zoo – New Orleans Cleveland Metroparks Zoo – Cleveland