PUEBLO, Colo. — Officers arrested two auto theft suspects and recovered two stolen cars in Pueblo Friday.

Officers responded to an auto theft call at the Walmart Neighborhood Market located at 2732 S. Pueblo Boulevard around 12:20 p.m.

Responding officers learned a Ford truck had just been stolen and was reportedly being followed by a blue sedan.

While authorities were looking for the stolen truck, reports came in of a hit and run crash in the 1200 block of Lake Avenue.

Officers were able to find the car in the area driven by 30-year-old Felicia Weed.

The car was reported stolen out of New Mexico.

At the same time, officers received reports of a suspicious Ford truck in the 900 block of Beulah Avenue.

Responding officers found the stolen truck and learned the suspect, later identified as 32-year-old Noel Campbell, had fled the scene.

Campbell led police on a short foot chase but was soon apprehended and taken into custody.

Weed and Campbell had warrants for their arrest out of Colorado, Texas and New Mexico, according to police.

Both been transported to the Pueblo County Detention Center where they face auto theft charges.

It was determined the suspects were in the area for some time waiting for an opportunity to steal someone’s car.

Pueblo police are reminding you to never leave your car keys in the ignition or anywhere in your car.