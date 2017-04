COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A tenth suspect has been arrested in connection with the deaths of two Colorado Springs teens, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

On Saturday, April 1, 2017, at approximately 7:10 p.m., 17-year-old Endo Velarde aka “Sleepy” turned himself in to the Criminal Justice Center.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, he is being charged with Attempt to Influence a Public Official in the double murder of Derek Greer and Natalie Partida. He was also booked in on an outstanding warrant unrelated to the homicides.

The investigation is still ongoing and additional arrests are possible.

Velarde is the tenth person to be arrested in connection with the murders of 16-year-old Natalie Partida and 15-year-old Derek Greer. The teens were found dead alongside the road near Pikes Peak International Raceway on March 12.