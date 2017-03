COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Just Between Friends sale returns to the Mortgage Solutions Financial Expo Center next week.

Thousands of children’s items are for sale, including clothing, toys, bedroom furniture and more. All of the gently used items are 60 to 90 percent less than retail price.

The event runs from Wednesday through April 9, with a special presale day Tuesday.

>> Visit coloradosprings.jbfsale.com for a schedule and tickets.