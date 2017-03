Related Coverage 3 days later, 700 homes in southern Colorado still without power

AGUILAR, Colo. — San Isabel Electric is working to restore power to all of its customers by Friday night–exactly a week after a storm knocked out electricity to thousands of customers in southern Colorado.

As of Friday morning, several dozen customers in Huerfano and Las Animas counties remained without power. The utility said all power should be restored to all homes by Friday night.

Crews will work on cleanup into the weekend, and will be available to restore any isolated outages that remain Saturday. Anyone who still doesn’t have power, or loses power, is asked to call 1-800-279-7432. The Las Animas County Resource Line at 719-845-2566 is still activated for anyone needing assistance.