FALCON, Colo. — A man is facing charges after he exposed himself to an employee at a drive-up coffee shop multiple times earlier this week, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said they learned about the incidents on Wednesday. The victim told them a man had driven up to the window several times Tuesday afternoon and fondled himself. When he stopped at the window, the victim told him to leave.

On Wednesday, the suspect returned to the window and again exposed himself, according to deputies. When the victim refused to serve him, he left.

The victim got the suspect’s license plate number, and surveillance cameras captured photos of him.

Deputies identified the suspect as Jose Martinez, 43. He turned himself in to police on Wednesday evening and was jailed on indecent exposure charges.

Deputies said Martinez drives a white Ford F-150 pickup truck. Anyone with information on similar incidents that may have involved Martinez is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 719-390-5555.