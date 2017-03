FOUNTAIN, Colo. — Police are investigating after several cars were broken into or vandalized overnight in Fountain.

Police said the break-ins and the vandalism happened in two different neighborhoods, and they don’t believe the two crimes are connected.

The break-ins happened in the Countryside neighborhood in southeastern Fountain. Police said the thieves took personal items from several cars parked near homes and in driveways. The thieves also stole at least one car.

The vandalism happened in the 500 and 600 blocks of Blossom Field Road in east Fountain. Police said the vandal or vandals spray painted several vehicles, some with derogatory wording, causing thousands of dollars in damage.

Police are asking residents who have surveillance cameras and live in the affected areas to review their footage from Thursday night and Friday morning. Anyone with footage or information that may help the investigation is asked to call police at 719-382-8555, or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867).