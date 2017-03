Related Coverage Peterson AFB airman dies in Syria

FORT CARSON, Colo. — A Fort Carson soldier died in an off-duty incident in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Thursday, according to Army officials.

Officials said Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jose Eduardo Lopez-Cobena, 40, was deployed in support of detainee operations at Joint Task Force – Guantanamo.

Lopez-Cobena was with the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, and was serving a 12-month temporary change of station assignment.

Officials said it appears that Lopez-Cobena drowned. They are still investigating the incident.

Lopez-Cobena, who was originally from New York, joined the Army in August 1997. He arrived at Fort Carson in February 2014. Officials said he deployed to Iraq twice during his 19 years and seven months in the Army.

Lopez-Cobena’s awards include the Bronze Star Medal, the Meritorious Service medal, two Army Commendation Medals, five Army Achievement Medals, two Army Good Conduct Medals, the National Defense Service Medal, the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, three Iraq Campaign Medals with Campaign Star, the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Korea Defense Service Medal, the Army Service Ribbon, three Overseas Ribbons, the Air Assault Badge, and the Combat Action Badge.

A photo of Lopez-Cobena was not immediately available.