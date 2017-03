A state-wide transportation funding bill, is moving through the legislature.

If it makes it to the ballot, it would ask voters to increase in the state’s sales tax by .62 percent.

The bill would both reduce vehicle registration fees and completely get rid of those late fees, saving nearly 100 million dollars for motorists.

As part of a 20-year funding plan to raise 13 billion-dollars, the bill would increase the state sales tax from, 2.9 percent to 3.52 percent.

If approved by voters in November, it would go into effect January 2018 and last until December 2037.

Mayor John Suthers said, if this bill is passed people in Colorado Springs would be paying more than their fair share.

He adds, the voter approved 2C already brings in more funds than the proposed bill.

“The local tax generates 50 million, the state share would only produce 18, we’re not going to trade 50 million for 18 million,” Mayor Suthers said.

He also said, local governments should deal with local transportation issues and the state government should be focused on dealing with the state highway problems and the inadequacies of those.

If House Bill 1242 passes, it would raise about 680 million dollars every year, with part of the revenue going to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

“Right now we have money to repave things, to add passing lanes, to make intersection improvements, but we really don’t have any funds to make major capital improvement projects,” said Karen Rowe, Region two CDOT Transportation Director.

The bill would generate an estimated 300 million a year for new CDOT projects, which according to Rowe, would go towards improvements on I-25 and widening parts of the highway.

Rowe says, for example between Monument and Castle Rock.

“We have had a lot of travel reliability issues and congestion issues and there’s always safety issues because of the speeds and congestion along that corridor,” said Rowe.

Other areas CDOT says, they could use the money for include; building an interchange between Research and Powers, I-25 between South Academy and Circle, and in Pueblo, widening US-50 to the West along with improvements through the downtown area called the new Pueblo freeway.

Mayor Suthers says, the proposed tax is twice as high as it needs to be.

“I frankly think they’re trying to buy support from some Denver metro communities who have failed in their own local transportation initiatives,” said Mayor Suthers.

Initiatives Rowe says would include more than just highways.

“So right now we’re only getting enough to barely maintain the bridges and the pavement and do some minor safety improvements and so we really need some sort of additional funds whether its this bill or something else statewide,” said Rowe.

Aside from the CDOT funding, the remaining amount of revenue would be split; 70 percent to cities and counties and 30 percent to a newly created, “multimodal transportation options fund,” which includes public transit, biking and walking.

The bill now head for a senate vote