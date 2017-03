COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the deaths of two Colorado Springs teens who were found murdered on the side of the road earlier this month.

Multiple arrests have been made, but the sheriff’s office is searching for more suspects.

It’s been 18 days since Derek Greer, 15, and Natalie Partida, 16, were found dead alongside the road near Pikes Peak International Raceway. A week later, 19-year-old Gustavo Marquez was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder, kidnapping, aggravated robbery, and child abuse resulting in death.

But the El Paso County sheriff’s office was far from through with the investigation. Four more people were arrested last weekend. Diego Chacon, 18, Joseph Rodriquez, 18, and Marco Garcia-Bravo, 20, are all charged with first-degree murder. Alexandra Romero, 20, is charged with second-degree kidnapping and accessory.

On Tuesday, 43-year-old Alander Wilson became the sixth person arrested in the case. He is charged with attempt to influence a public official.

The latest arrest came Wednesday. Angelita Prado, 21, was booked on kidnapping charges.

Two other people of interest are at large. They are 17-year-old Endo Velarde, who also goes by “Sleepy,” and Carlos Meza, also known as “Tink.”

While the search for them continues, many questions still loom. We’re still awaiting word on how the teens were killed and if the crime was drug- or gang-related.