Related Coverage Eighth arrest made in connection with murders of two Colorado Springs teens

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A ninth suspect has been arrested in connection with the deaths of two Colorado Springs teens, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies found Carlos Meza, aka “Tink,” hiding under a log along Fountain Creek’s banks on Friday. He was arrested without incident and is charged with possession of a weapon by a previous offender. He will also be booked on two warrants unrelated to the murder investigation.

Meza is the ninth person to be arrested in connection with the murders of 16-year-old Natalie Partida and 15-year-old Derek Greer. The teens were found dead alongside the road near Pikes Peak International Raceway on March 12.

The eighth suspect, Breeana Eloise Dahlberg, 20, was arrested earlier Friday. She is charged with second-degree kidnapping.

>> Read more about the seven suspects previously arrested in connection with the case.

Deputies are still looking for one suspect: 17-year-old Endo Velarde, who goes by “Sleepy.” Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call dispatch at 719-390-5555.