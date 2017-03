PUEBLO, Colo. — Seven people were arrested on various charges during a bust at a Pueblo home Thursday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said around 2 p.m. Thursday, they were doing surveillance at a home on Columbine Avenue when a car drove up. Three men got out and went into their home. Deputies noticed that two of the men were carrying guns, and discovered the car they were driving had been reported stolen March 24.

Later, a man and woman came out of the home, got into the car, and drove away. Deputies pulled the car over and arrested the two people inside, 53-year-old Richard Samson and 43-year-old Cathline Wheeler. Samson and Wheeler told deputies they had borrowed the car from one of the men who drove it to the home.

Then, deputies saw a black SUV drive up. Two men got out and went inside the home, then got back into the SUV and left. Deputies pulled the SUV over in the area of Arroyo Avenue and Jackson Street. They said both of the people inside, 26-year-old Rodrigo Ruiz and 34-year-old Mario Valdez, had drugs and guns in their possession. Valdez was also wanted for escape from the Colorado Department of Corrections.

Meanwhile, Pueblo police searched the home and found three people inside were wanted on unrelated warrants, according to the sheriff’s office.

The following suspects were arrested:

Samson, on charges of aggravated motor vehicle theft

Wheeler, on charges of possession of a controlled substance

Ruiz, on charges of aggravated motor vehicle theft, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and carrying a concealed weapon

Valdez, on charges of possession of a controlled substance, felon in possession of a weapon, and a warrant for escape from the Department of Corrections

Obrina Cano, 44, on an outstanding warrant

Milissa Golob, 46, on an outstanding warrant

Billie Arguello, 34, on an outstanding warrant