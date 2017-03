COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s annual Run to the Shrine is coming up Saturday, May 20.

Run to the Shrine has a new format this year. It’s a four-mile course, which is about 6.4 kilometers. It starts near the entrance to the zoo, winds up the road to Will Rogers Shrine of the Sun, and then heads back down to the zoo. The course includes a little less than 1,000 feet in elevation gain.

Registration is open now at cmzoo.org/run . Registration includes zoo admission for the day, a commemorative t-shirt, and access to a post-event celebration.