PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. — A 21st Space Wing airman died in a non-combat-related incident in Syria Tuesday, according to Peterson Air Force Base officials.

Staff Sgt. Austin Bieren, 25, died of suspected natural causes, according to officials. He was a security forces airman deployed to northern Syria in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.

Bieren was from Umatilla, Oregon. He joined the Air Force in November 2010 and had been stationed at Peterson since June 2014.

Bieren’s awards include the Aerial Achievement Medal with one device, Air Force Achievement Medal with two devices, Meritorious Unit Award, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award, Air Force Good Conduct Medal with one device, National Defense Service Medal, Global War On Terrorism Expeditionary Medal with one device, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Humanitarian Service Medal, Nuclear Deterrence Operations Service Medal, Air Force Expeditionary Service Ribbon with Gold Border, Air Force Expeditionary Service Ribbon with one device, Air Force Longevity Service, U. S. Air Force NCO Professional Military Education Graduate Ribbon, Small Arms Expert Marksmanship Ribbon with one device, and the Air Force Training Ribbon.