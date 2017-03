COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The El Paso County Sheriff’s department made several more arrests Thursday night while investigating the double murder of Colorado Springs teens Natalie Partida and Derek Greer.

Deputies executed a search warrant in the 600 block of Yellowstone Road in Colorado Springs which is near Printers Parkway and Airport Road. While at the location, they came in contact with ten people. Among them, eight were arrested on various charges. They include pre-existing arrest warrants and felony narcotics.

According to the Sheriff’s office, all are unrelated to the double murder of Greer and Partida.

No word on whom or what deputies were looking for at the location. Since the discovery of the teens’ bodies on March 12th along a road near Pikes Peak International Raceway, seven people have been arrested.

Authorities are still looking for two more people. They are 17-year-old Endo Velarde, who also goes by “Sleepy” and Carlos Meza, also known as “Tink.”

The following is a list of those arrested:

Codey Slape, 26, Jonathan Briggs 37, Justin Martinez 29, Kristina Meyer 38, Marsha Haughton, 25, Chase Girard 29, Rhonda Keller 54, Amanda Allen 28.