COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The east gate of Peterson Air Force Base will be closed for about a week starting Sunday due to construction on Marksheffel Road.

The gate will be closed from April 2 to April 9. All traffic entering Peterson must use the north gate on Peterson Road or the east gate on Stewart Avenue.

There is some good news for drivers. Highway 94 at Space Village Road will reopen around 11 a.m. Monday. The road had been closed while crews rebuilt the eastern half of the intersection at Highway 94 and Marksheffel Road.

The entire Marksheffel Road South Improvement Project is expected to be complete in summer 2017.