The amount of recruits at the Colorado Springs Police Academy, took a slight dip this year compared to 2016.

Now CSPD officers are hoping the 2018 Academy has a bigger turn-out.

Officer Nicholas Ryland, is a Recruiting Officer for CSDP, and said recruits are often people in the service transitioning from serving our country to serving the community.

“The military folks that are getting out are aware of what sacrifices there are, because they are in the military,” Ryland said.

Ryland adds others that apply, are willing to endure the challenges police face.

In Colorado Springs, Ryland says, there’s a very small anti-police movement.

“I’ve been flipped off, I’ve been spat upon, I’ve been yelled at, cursed at all that stuff, but in this community it doesn’t happen very often,” Ryland said.

Saying in most cases if that happens, it’s a misunderstanding of what police had to do.

Adding everything is done to keep officers safe.

“We want to go home at night, we want to be safe, we want to keep the community safe so there’s certain things we have to do,” Ryland said.

Saying recruits go through a lengthy and rigorous application process but are trained very well.

To apply for the Academy, you can not have been convicted of a felony, or have any misdemeanors within three years.

There are misdemeanors, like domestic violence convictions or dishonorable discharge from the military, that will disqualify you no matter how long its been.

You also can not have used marijuana within the last 18 months or any drugs within the last three years.

All applicants must be 21-year’s-old by date of hire.

CSPD, will have an open application period running from April 24th through June 13th, you can also fill out a job interest card online.