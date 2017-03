COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Local animal rescue All Breed Rescue & Training received a check for $50,000 Wednesday.

The nonprofit received the check as part of Subaru of America’s Share the Love annual event. From November to December, Subaru dealers from across the country donate $250 to charity for every car sold. Heuberger Subaru chose the animal rescue as its local charity.

“Our retailers have always been ones to give back and get active in their local community, and this program kind of helps us support what they’re already doing,” Charles Lamoureax of Subaru of America said.

Subaru dealers nationwide raised $24 million last year.