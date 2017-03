COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — There’s still another day left to attend a job fair hosted by UnitedHealthcare in Colorado Springs.

UnitedHealthcare is looking to hire 40 sales representatives to represent its portfolio of Medicare plans.

Interested candidates are encouraged to attend the job fair to meet UnitedHealthcare team members who can help them complete applications and assessments and discuss career opportunities.

All positions will be based at the UnitedHealthcare office located at 9945 Federal Drive in Colorado Springs.

The job fair will be held Thursday, March 30 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the UnitedHealthcare office (address above).

