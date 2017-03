COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A 16-year-old boy is facing multiple charges after he tried to break into a 4-year-old girl’s bedroom early Tuesday morning, according to police.

Police said it happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday at the Knolls at Sweetgrass apartment complex on Uintah Street. Police said the teen tried to access the girl’s bedroom via an outside window. The girl’s mother was alerted to the situation and entered the room before the suspect got to the girl.

The teen was arrested without incident Tuesday afternoon, according to police. He is charged with attempted second-degree kidnapping, criminal trespass, and criminal mischief.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call police at 719-444-7000, or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867).