COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for a suspect who posed as a utilities worker and shot a homeowner in southeast Colorado Springs Wednesday.

Police say the suspect was in the 4500 block of Lamplighter Circle near Hancock and Chelton going door-to-door claiming he was looking for carbon monoxide in homes.

According to authorities, the homeowner of the last house the suspect was visiting, invited the suspect inside and observed him check the area in his basement.

An argument ensued and the suspect brought out his gun. The homeowner was able to take the gun away from the suspect who then fled the scene.

The homeowner was grazed in the eye and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say the suspect is described as a dark-skinned black man.

The investigation is ongoing.

