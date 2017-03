COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man has been arrested for two car break-ins and other crimes after two store employees followed him and led police to his final location.

According to police, officers responded to the South Walnut Street block after reports of a car break-in near a business.

The store employees followed the suspect, later identified as 35-year-old David Rader, a block away to another nearby store and made efforts to keep police informed of the suspect’s whereabouts.

Police arrived in the area around 10 a.m. and detained Rader as they investigated the allegation.

During the investigation, officers found suspected stolen items in Rader’s possession.

Police say he is linked to two car break-ins, mail theft, criminal possession of a financial transaction device, criminal possession of identification documents, third-degree burglary and criminal impersonation.

He was transported to the Criminal Justice Center on a felony warrant as well as the aforementioned charges.

CSPD thanks the two store employees who helped in this case.

The investigation is ongoing.