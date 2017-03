COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A garden of 300 blue pinwheels along with interpretive signs will be featured on the lawn of City Hall during the month of April to bring attention to Child Abuse Awareness Month.

Former County Commissioner Sallie Clark, who helped found the Not One More Child Coalition in 2012, thanked City Council for their support of the awareness campaign.

“This positive campaign recognizes children as the building blocks for our communities and ensures their healthy development,” Clark said.

The Coalition helps coordinate the efforts of over 70 agencies across the Pikes Peak region to prevent child abuse.

Additionally, the Women’s Club of Colorado Springs is also helping implement the project, which is part of a larger statewide effort called Pinwheels for Prevention, organized in 2009 by Prevent Child Abuse Colorado.

The Pinwheels for Prevention campaign says the pinwheel is associated with “whimsy and childlike notions,” which serve as a reminder “of the healthy starts all children deserve.”

Pinwheels are the nation symbol for child abuse prevention.

