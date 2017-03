Related Coverage Northern Colorado Springs bank robbed

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the man who robbed a Briargate bank earlier this month.

Police said the robbery happened March 8 at the U.S. Bank at the intersection of Academy Boulevard and Briargate Boulevard. The suspect is described as a white man between 65 and 75 years old. He’s about 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall, with a medium build, white hair, and a white beard. He was wearing a dark baseball cap with a camouflage pattern bill, sunglasses, a black jacket with a hood, and khaki pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867).