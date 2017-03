COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Authorities were forced to shoot a dog while they arrested a father and son in Colorado Springs Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded to the 1200 block of Alexander Road near E. Uintah Street around 4:45 p.m. where a woman said that a man, later identified as 27-year-old Joshua Shankland, had threatened her with a knife and would not let her out of a car.

Officers found Shankland in the 200 block of E. Jackson Road.

His dog lunged at officers twice, and officers responded by shooting the dog, according to authorities.

Right now there’s no word on the condition of the dog.

Police say they found drugs on Shankland at the time of his arrest.

His father, 48-year-old Jeffrey Shankland, was charged with interference after police say he “refused numerous commands to stop interfering with police” during his son’s arrest.

Authorities have not said what charges Shankland could possibly face.

The investigation is ongoing.