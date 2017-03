COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Today 8 Jersey Mike’s subs locations in Colorado Springs took part in the 7th annual Month of Giving fundraising campaign.

Jersey Mike’s locations nationwide will donate 100 percent of sales to nearly 150 different charities including hospitals, youth organizations, food banks and more.

Here in Colorado Springs, the charity receiving all profits is Springs Rescue Mission.

Nathan Rose says customers are not only getting a good sandwich, but they are also opening their wallets.

“It’s not just that we are giving 100 percent of the sales today,” said Rose. “The customer sees this, the customers come in all the time. People see what we are doing they are also contributing at the register themselves.”

Last year’s Month of Giving campaign raised over $4 million for local charities nationwide.

Since 2010, Jersey Mike’s locations throughout the country have raised more than $20 million for local charities and distributed more than 1.5 million free sub sandwiches to help numerous causes.